Morgan Stanley Cuts Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target to $60.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEER. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.06. Seer has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seer will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seer news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 920,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,060,018 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,842,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,940,000.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.