Morgan Stanley Has $111.04 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $111,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

CMF stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

