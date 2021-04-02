Morgan Stanley Increases Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $67.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.90.

PFG stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

