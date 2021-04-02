Morgan Stanley Increases U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $8.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 38.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLCA. B. Riley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $967.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 79,345 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.