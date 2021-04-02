Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627,457 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $125,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,360,000 after purchasing an additional 508,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $114,977,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.