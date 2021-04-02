Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Ameren worth $108,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

