Morgan Stanley Sells 1,784,943 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,784,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $105,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

