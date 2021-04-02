Morgan Stanley Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $206.00 target price (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.83.

Shares of DG opened at $202.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.29 and its 200-day moving average is $206.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $152.83 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Dollar General by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 79,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 304,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

