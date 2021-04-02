Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in March

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:MNARF remained flat at $$12.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.