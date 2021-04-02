Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $190.62. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.