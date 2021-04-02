Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,596 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $331,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Motco raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

