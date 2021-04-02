Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Short Interest Update

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 15,300,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $17.42. 2,478,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 over the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

