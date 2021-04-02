MyNeighborAlice Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35.74 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $255.28 million and $35.74 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.67 or 0.00024524 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00063858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.60 or 0.00325292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.37 or 0.00752832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00090027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

