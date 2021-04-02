Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Trading Down 0.3%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 10,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 16,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36.

About Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

