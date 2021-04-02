Name Changing Token Market Cap Reaches $5.20 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $259,399.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00054844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 799.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00685321 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028649 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,142,695 coins and its circulating supply is 39,113,075 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

