Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Up 35.5% in March

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,090,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. Nano Dimension has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. engages in the provision of intelligent machines for the fabrication of additively manufactured electronics. Its products and services include DragonFly Pro System, conductive and insulating inks for printed electronics, and optimized multi-material design of complex electronics. The company was founded by Amit Dror and Simon Anthony-Fried in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

