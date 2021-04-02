Nasdacoin Trading 41.6% Higher This Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $296,015.66 and approximately $6,452.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 79.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,030,877 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

