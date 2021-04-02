Nash Exchange Price Reaches $2.49 on Major Exchanges (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Nash Exchange coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded 130.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00066611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00306286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.07 or 0.00764380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00089805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00029777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010017 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

