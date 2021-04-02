National Bank Financial Upgrades Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to “Outperform”

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $515.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $490.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.09.

NYSE CP opened at $385.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $205.26 and a one year high of $386.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,780,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

