National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

FIZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

FIZZ traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 598,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,979. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in National Beverage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

