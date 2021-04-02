National Pension Service Acquires 1,502 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $47,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $198.06 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

