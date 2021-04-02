National Pension Service Acquires 45,826 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $44,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

