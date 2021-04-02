National Pension Service Has $60.67 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $60,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $97,944,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $316.21 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $114.02 and a 12-month high of $321.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

