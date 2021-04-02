National Pension Service Purchases 17,167 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $55,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,019,000 after buying an additional 122,918 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $153.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.04.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

