National Pension Service Purchases 19,234 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $57,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

ALL stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $118.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

