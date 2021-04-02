National Pension Service Purchases 51,241 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

National Pension Service increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,482 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,241 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $53,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

