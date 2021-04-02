National Pension Service Sells 15,110 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Sysco worth $50,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.99 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $83.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

