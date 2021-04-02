Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $56.39 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00014779 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,354,823 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.