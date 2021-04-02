Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $44,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 396,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

