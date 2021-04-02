Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $176,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMCI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Containers by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Navios Maritime Containers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Containers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

NMCI stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Navios Maritime Containers has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

