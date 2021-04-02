Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLLSF shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:NLLSF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.91. 79,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,052. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

