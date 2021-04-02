Nellore Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 200 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DoorDash makes up approximately 0.0% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,610,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $859,420,000.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $3,627,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.14. 2,190,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.69.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

