Nellore Capital Management LLC Takes $9.79 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $9,787,000. Netflix accounts for about 8.4% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $17.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $539.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,548. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.95 and a 200-day moving average of $514.96. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.51 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.35.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

