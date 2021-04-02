Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.60

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.60 and last traded at $89.06, with a volume of 28491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,987 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Neogen by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

