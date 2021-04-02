NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the February 28th total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 33,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,196. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.