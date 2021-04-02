Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 620,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,428 shares of company stock worth $798,452 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,492,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

