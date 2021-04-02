New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 158.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.68% of New Frontier Health worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 78.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

NFH opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. New Frontier Health Co. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

New Frontier Health Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH).

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.