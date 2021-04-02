Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

