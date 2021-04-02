NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in March

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 327.6 days.

Shares of NXDCF stock remained flat at $$7.80 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. NEXTDC has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

