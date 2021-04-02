NFT Index Price Up 30.4% Over Last 7 Days (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $666.21 or 0.01120865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $75,973.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00063712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.00323113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.40 or 0.00739279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00088672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

