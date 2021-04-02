NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. 178,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,335. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

