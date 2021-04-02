NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.89.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $132.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.51. NIKE has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.