Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $375,754.88

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $375,754.88 and $87.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00051344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,259.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00645909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00027953 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

