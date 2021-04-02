Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nomura from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Nomura has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nomura by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

