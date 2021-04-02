Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.63

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 87973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NHYDY. UBS Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

