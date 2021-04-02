Northcoast Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research note issued on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the textile maker will earn $7.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.34. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

UniFirst stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

