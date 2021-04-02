Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) Director François Perron Sells 10,000 Shares

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) Director François Perron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$13,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,076.10.

Shares of SUP opened at C$1.35 on Friday. Northern Superior Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and QuÃ©bec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central QuÃ©bec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that covers an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

