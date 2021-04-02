Northern Trust Corp Buys 14,145 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.90 and a 200-day moving average of $189.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.82 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.