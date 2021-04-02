Northern Trust Corp Has $18.60 Million Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $18,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

