Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,165 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

AXNX stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $172,366.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $475,125.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.